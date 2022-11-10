Anupamaa: Pakhi demands a lavish wedding

Kavya informs Vanraj that Pakhi is coming home and will stay here till the wedding. Vanraj asks if the wedding will take place in their house itself. Kavya states that it’s obvious that his daughter will have a vidaai from his house only. He decides to leave and come back after the wedding. Kavya reminds him that it’s his daughter’s marriage. Vanraj declares that she isn’t his daughter anymore. She questions why he can’t forgive her when he can forgive Toshu.



Barkha’s subtle manipulation

Vanraj leaves and Kavya wonders what if Vanraj doesn’t want attend the wedding. Anupama tells Anuj she knows Bapuji gave him the responsibility of Pakhi but he shouldn't reward misbehaviour. He tells her Pakhi has rights to the house. She tells him no girl stays at her mother's place after marriage. Pakhi packs her clothes to move to the Shah house in anger. Barkha gifts Pakhi a necklace emotionally and tells her she’ll try to be happy. Anupama tells Anuj he should let them face the realities of life.