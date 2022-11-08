Anupamaa: Pakhi exposes Barkha in front of her friend

Anupama tells the Shahs how Pakhi will finally bid farewell properly in four days and Anuj asks her not to worry as everything will be fine. Kavya brings up the topic of pre-wedding rituals upon which Anupama and Anuj instantly agree but Vanraj is skeptical about the same. Anuj reads out a poem. Vanraj pays attention to it. Pakhi greets Barkha’s friend and the latter introduces her as Anupama’s daughter.

Pakhi asks why didn’t she introduce her as the other relation and goes ahead by stating that she is Adhik’s wife. Barkha gets shocked. Anuj states all the planning that needs to be made. Vanraj gives money to Anuj and Anupama and asks them to use it for the wedding but Anuj refuses to take it. Vanraj tells that he wants them to take it and is willingly giving, leaving Anupama surprised. Baa asks Anupama if Barkha has come around for the wedding and mentions how Pakhi and Barkha will be a nightmare together in the house. Anupama worries about them.

Barkha and Pakhi fight

Barkha’s friend asks her why didn’t she invite her to the wedding. Pakhi mentions to her how Barkha and Ankush’s business went into a loss in the US and then how they tried to take over Anuj’s business. Barkha gets shocked and Pakhi thinks about how she will not sit silently like Adhik. Anupama learns about Barkha and Pakhi’s fight and she asks Pakhi to behave with Barkha as she’s older. Adhik defends Pakhi and Anupama asks her not to do that. Anuj asks them to figure everything out and apologise as the wedding is approaching. Adhik and Pakhi apologise to Barkha. Baa thinks of not giving the necklace to Pakhi as she might throw it. Kinjal comes home with Arya and Vanraj gets excited.

