Anupamaa: Pakhi threatens Adhik

Anupama tells Adhik that she's going on a trip with Anu to make up for all the time she’s lost with her. He tells her to have fun and not to worry about him and Pakhi and points out how Anu is more mature than his wife even though she’s the youngest . Baa tells Vanraj that she's worried about Pakhi and her anger. He tells her not to accuse Pakhi as it is Adhik's fault. She decides to talk to Adhik but Vanraj stops her. Anu gets excited to go for the trip but she says she will miss Anuj. Anupama stands stressed.

Kinjal walks in with Arya and everyone gets happy. Kinjal says she’ll take Anu on a trip and asks Anupama to stay back so she can talk to Anuj. The couple hug each other. He reads out poetry to her. He takes her mobile and tells her to take only herself on the trip as she knows she wants to spend time with Anu. Anuj prays for Anupama as she leaves. Anuj calls out for Anupama but then realises that she's not home. Dimple laughs and asks Anuj if he had an argument with Anupama. He tells her sometimes fights are good.

Adhik receives Pakhi’s message

Barkha tells Adhik to eat the food Anupama made for him but then he receives a threatening message from Pakhi. He gets shocked. Anupama, Anu, Kinjal and Arya reach the picnic spot. Adhik gets scared thinking Pakhi might do something to herself. Barkha and Ankush calm him down saying Pakhi won't end her life. He tells them that he can't live without Pakhi. Adhik along with Ankush and Barkha go to the Shah house. The Shahs get to know about Pakhi's message and get shocked. They shout at her to open the door.



