Anupamaa: Pakhi visits Adhik; latter asks for a break

Adhik gets high fever. Barkha gets really concerned. Next morning, Anupama recalls Anuj telling her to draw a line between relationships. She serves breakfast to the Kapadias. Adhik joins them. He tells Anupama he feels weak but he was hungry. Barkha tells Anupama what if Vanraj and Pakhi file a fake domestic violence case against Adhik. Anuj tells her even he tried to make Pakhi understand but she misinterpreted it and made drama with Vanraj. Adhik tells Barkha not to worry and that he will talk to Pakhi and to stop being negative about Pakhi. Pakhi walks in.

Vanraj gets angry on his family for letting Pakhi visit Adhik. Bapuji and Kavya tell him someone has to put the effort to patch up. Pakhi asks Adhik if he had switched his phone off to avoid her. He tells her he has fever and was going to meet her yesterday. She tells him he was happy and smiling with Dimple. He tells her that was in the morning and how did she know. She tells him she missed him and had come to see him. She tells him she came to apologize and to take him home. Barkha tells her Adhik is not going anywhere. Pakhi shouts at her not to interfere. She tells Pakhi if her father can interfere then so can she. They fight.

Vanraj gets angry

Anuj tells them to get out. Adhik tells Pakhi he wants a break. Pakhi panics and runs away. Anuj tells Anupama the Shahs will handle Pakhi so she should take care of Anu. Pakhi returns crying saying Adhik wants a break. Vanraj scolds everyone for supporting Adhik and blames Anuj and Anupama for venting out the grudge they have on him through Pakhi. Anupama packs little Anu's bag for picnic. Kavya calls her and tells her not to bother about Pakhi. She apologises for not handling Pakhi better and tells she shouldn't let her relationship with Anuj get affected. Vanraj tells Kavya Pakhi has locked herself in her room and worries about her. Pakhi sends a voice note to Adhik.

Also read: Anuj makes Anupama realise her mistake