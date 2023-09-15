Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat to Aneri Vajani; 7 actors who are no longer a part of Rupali Ganguly starrer

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on-screen and has been entertaining the audience since its inception. Its engaging twists and turns have hooked the attention of the viewers for a while now, Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles, the show has been receiving immense love from ardent viewers. Rupali's portrayal of the beloved character Anupamaa in the hit show Anupamaa has earned her immense fame and accolades. The 46-year-old actress' ability to effortlessly bring characters to life is truly inspiring.

Premiered in 2020, Anupamaa also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Savant and others in pivotal roles. Apart from them, there have been several actors who were once a pivotal part of the show. A few actors left the show midway, while some actors had to take an exit from Anupamaa due to the story's demand. However, these actors who are no longer a part of the show once played a significant role which helped in the story's development. Despite their brief performance, the viewers still remember them for their exceptional acting prowess.

Here are 7 actors who are no longer a part of Anupamaa:

Paras Kalnawat

Aneri Vajani

Anagha Bhosale Nandini

Apurva Agnihotri

Chhavi Pandey

Alma Hussein

Rushad Rana

Current storyline of Anupamaa:

Speaking about the ongoing storyline of Anupamaa, it was seen that Pakhi's disappearance creates tension in Shah and Kapadia's families and all desperately search for Pakhi. It is then seen that Malti Devi accidentally sees Pakhi and recognises her as Anupamaa's daughter. Amidst this, all blame Romil for Pakhi's disappearance and constantly question her, Meanwhile, Malti Devi reaches Kapadia's mansion to drop Pakhi. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) breaks down seeing her daughter. Anuj looked at Gurumaa, but he couldn’t believe his eyes. She explains that she found Pakhi unconscious at the dhobi ghat. Guru Maa suddenly faints and Anuj catches her. He asks Anupama to take Pakhi inside, assuring her that he will take care of Guru Maa and he takes her inside. Anupama and Adhik takes Pakhi inside. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

