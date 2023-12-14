Anupamaa: Post leap promo released; Anupamaa starts afresh in America after separation with Anuj

Anupamaa is marching toward one of the major twists in the storyline. Looks like the makers are all set to claim the top spot on the TRP charts all over again with the upcoming twist in the show. A while ago, the channel dropped a promo of Anupamaa wherein Anupamaa ends up in America all over again and misses Choti Anu.

As per the TRP report of the 49th week, Anupamaa is ranked number four with 2.0 points. Now, a new promo has been released as the leap in the show will soon approach.

New promo of Anupamaa

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, from 21st December 2023 onwards, the show will take its viewers on Anupamaa's new journey in America wherein she works as a waitress. In the promo, Anupamaa is seen landing in America with her suitcases. She asks someone for the address, leaving her luggage unattended. Her luggage gets robbed leaving her in a tight situation in an unknown country.

Have a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa here

Furthermore, in the promo, a hungry Anupamaa reaches a restaurant and sees a man eating food. One of the workers of the place sees Anupamaa and lets her in. She gives her food to eat and also lets her work in the restaurant cum cafe. Anupamaa starts her new life working there. She finds solace in strangers while her own family turns their back.

In the promo, Anupamaa and Anuj's hit-and-miss moment is also shown in the restaurant where Anupamaa works. When the restaurant receives a call from Anuj Kapadiya, Anupamaa hands over the phone to someone else.

The hype of Leap in Anupamaa

Recently, Pinkvilla contacted Nidhi Shah and asked her about her return to Anupamaa. The actress revealed that she reentered the show to support the upcoming leap. She said, "Since the show is set to leap, the story needed to be shaped up accordingly. We had to show some backstory to pad the leap. Rajan sir wanted me to return to the show as we needed to create curiosity among the viewers about Kinjal, Toshu, and Pari."

The previous episode of Anupamaa

The previous episode of Anupamaa had Anu visiting Shah's house on Pari's birthday. However, Vanraj insults her and doesn't let her enjoy with the family. An upset and disappointed Anupamaa leaves the house in dismay.

Furthermore, in the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa, Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) Pari, and Choti Anu are shown in a car. Anupamaa plays with Pari angering Choti Anu as she feels less important and less loved as compared to Pari.

She wants to move to the front seat of the car. In the chaos, Kinjal loses her balance and the car falls from a cliff. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming story of the show unfolds. Will Choti Anu, Kinjal and Pari die? Only time will reveal.

New actors to join the show post-leap

As per reports, actress Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni of Barrister Babu fame might play the character of Choti Anu in the show while actress Princy Prajapati might play grown-up Pari post leap in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Ashlesha Sawant, Muskan Bamne, Aashish Mehrotra, Adhik Mehta, Nidhi Shah, and Nishi Saxena among others.

