Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi says, ‘She is a lady I admire the most in industry’; can you guess who?

Rajan Shahi is one of the most renowned producers and directors in the Indian television industry. Currently, two of the top-ranking serials– Anupamaa and Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai are produced by him. In a recent interaction, the celebrated producer opened up about his career, struggle to establish himself in the industry, and experience working with the most popular faces. During his interaction, he also spoke about Ektaa Kapoor.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan about his initial days with Star Plus, he shared that Television queen Ektaa Kapoor was already an established producer with the channel. He recalled he recently bumped into Kapoor at a party and reflected on his equation with her. Shahi shared, “Ektaa ji, I am her biggest fan. She is a lady I admire the most in this industry. She is my idol. She is very sweet.”

For the unversed, Directors Kut Productions, Rajan Shahi’s production house has produced many popular serials– Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Amrit Manthan, Woh Toh Hai Albela, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, among others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla, and Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly are currently on air on Star Plus. These two shows rank at the top of the TRP charts.

The producer shares a good equation with her leading lady, Ganguly. On the other hand, he made headlines last year, when he ousted Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai last year, citing professional misconduct. Dhami, who later appeared in Bigg Boss 18 levelled several accusations against Shahi.

Besides his extensive work in the television industry, Rajan Shahi has directed a few films– Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi and Bacha Party, among others.

