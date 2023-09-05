Anupamaa Promo: Adhik blames Anupamaa for Pakhi's disappearance; Will she ever return?

Anupamaa is a highly popular Indian television drama series that has captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The show delves into complex family dynamics, relationships, and societal norms, offering a blend of drama and emotions. In the latest storyline, Kavya reveals to the Shah family that she is pregnant with Anirudh's child, not Vanraj's. However, it seems that the show's creators are gearing up to introduce yet another surprising twist in Anupamaa. Like always, the makers have dropped a new promo giving a glimpse of the forthcoming twist.

Pakhi goes missing:

Just a few minutes ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and the Shah family waiting anxiously for Pakhi (Muskan Bamne) to return home. Suddenly, Adhik (Adhik Mehta) arrives, and Anupamaa grabs his collar to ask about Pakhi. Adhik responds by saying that Anupamaa should think about where Pakhi might be herself. Adhik then reminds Anupamaa about how Pakhi had warned her not to get involved in her married life. Pakhi had told Anupamaa that she would regret it if she continued interfering.

Anupamaa is puzzled and asks Adhik if she was just supposed to stand by and do nothing. Adhik advises Anupamaa to stay within her boundaries. He then drops a bomb on the Shah family, accusing Anupamaa of encouraging Pakhi to leave home. Adhik goes further, suggesting that Anupamaa is responsible for Pakhi's disappearance. This shocking revelation leaves Anupamaa in a state of panic.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Kya Anupama ki dakhal andaazi banegi Pakhi par bane khatre ki wajaah Dekhiye, #Anupama, iss Shukrvaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Details about Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles, premiered on 13 July 2020 and it has been entertaining the audience since then. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne and more in pivotal roles. Recently, the show completed 1000 successful episodes and a grand celebration was held at the sets of the show. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Nishi Saxena and Ashlesha Savant bring back 'Gangnam style' trend with flair; Watch