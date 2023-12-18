Anupamaa Promo: Anuj points out Anupama for prioritizing Shahs, neglecting Choti Anu and him

Anupamaa is one of the most talked about and highly-rated shows on TV. Since its premiere, the show has intrigued the audience with its gripping storyline. In the upcoming episode of the show, viewers will witness an argument between Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna, and Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly. Anuj will tell Anupama that she often gives priority to Shahs and ignores her responsibilities towards him.

Anuj recounts instances where Anupama favored Shahs over him

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will begin with Choti Anu informing Anuj about Anupama's negligence towards her. She says that Anupama loves Pari more than her. She saved Pari first during the car accident and gave her more gifts. In her defense, Anupama states that she pushed her back to maintain the car's balance. She says that she had to make a quick decision to save both Pari and Choti. Malti Devi supports Choti’s opinion. After hearing Choti’s complaints, Anuj urges her to go to her room.

Malti Devi too accuses Anupama of ignoring Choti Anu prompting the latter to accuse her of poisoning the young one’s mind. Anuj intervenes in Malti and Anupama’s war of words. He acknowledges Anupama's sacrifice but also expresses concern over Choti’s concerns. Anupama gets shocked and hurt by Anuj's perspective. She defends her actions by giving examples of various circumstances she faces.

Meanwhile, Anupama asks Anuj if he truly believes that she prioritizes her ex-in-laws over Choti and him. He answers in the affirmative and says that according to him, Anupama is still attached to her past and is unable to draw boundaries with the Shahs. Anuj alleges Anupama of favoring the Shahs and neglecting their relationship. He makes her recall several instances where she prioritized the Shah family.

The precap showcases a brief leap of five years in Anupamaa. Anupama is shown living as a Jogan in Vadodara. She gets work permits and tickets to America from Devika hinting towards the unfolding of a new chapter in her life.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee. It features Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in lead roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

