Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama becomes a victim of robbery in the US; continues to face challenges
In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, viewers will see Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly facing a tough time after landing in the US. After discovering the closure of The Gujarat Restaurant, she will suffer a ruthless robbery.
Anupamaa has been keeping the viewers entertained with its intriguing developments in the storyline. The show has undergone a leap of five years post which, Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly is seen trying to fulfill her dreams of becoming a chef. In order to shape her destiny, Anupama goes to America. However, things aren’t as easy as they seem. As soon as she steps her foot in the new country, problems begin cropping up. In the latest turn of events, Anupama will lose most of her belongings in a robbery.
Anupama fights with the thieves on the streets of America
In tonight's episode of Anupamaa, Anupama gets encouraged by Mr. Goenka destiny. He addresses her as Joshiben. On her way out of the airport, she comes across a Santa Claus who gives her a cross for new beginnings. However, as Anupama arrives at The Gujarat Restaurant, she finds out that it has been shut down permanently due to legal issues. This new obstacle leaves Anupama completely devastated.
She tries to contact Devika but in vain. While wandering on the unfamiliar streets of America, Anupama helps a blind musician. As the sun sets, she gets shadowed by a robber.
Here’s a glimpse into the forthcoming track of Anupamaa:
In the upcoming episode, Anupama is shown roaming the streets of America in search of a place to stay. She faces a frightful situation after getting surrounded by robbers. The thieves snatch away her purse and handbag in the process and run away into the darkness. A distressed Anupama shouts for help but no one comes to her rescue.
Anupama's journey in the new land is expected to unfold with challenges, struggles, and unexpected encounters.
Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Anupamaa, viewers witnessed Anupama conquering all her fears and hesitations to finally accept Devika’s offer to go to America with a work permit. She boards the flight where she meets Mr Goenka, an old man watching cooking videos of Anupama aka Joshiben on YouTube. Upon landing in America, Anupama gets emotional and sheds tears of joy.
Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in prominent roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.
