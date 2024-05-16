Anupamaa remains one of Indian Television's most beloved shows. It is known for its continuous introduction of new twists to captivate viewers, the drama is now gearing up for another exciting twist.

It features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, alongside Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in key roles. Anupamaa's latest promo reveals her victory in the Superstar Chef competition, leading to unexpected challenges.

What mistake led to Anupamaa's downfall?

The new promo shows how proud Anupama is of her Superstar Chef competition win, believing it will inspire other women. However, news soon arrives that the winner of the Superstar Chef competition has brought disgrace upon her country. Watching the news on television, Vanraj Shah remarks, 'Maine kaha tha na ki ye success Anupama se handle nahi hogi.' (I told you Anupama couldn’t handle the success).

In a dramatic turn of events, Anupama's win in the cooking competition takes a sour turn when allegations surface questioning her integrity, leaving her reputation at stake. Vanraj Shah, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, expresses doubt over Anupama's ability to handle success, adding fuel to the fire ignited by the scandal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Adding to the chaos, in the recent episode, Anupama finds herself in the spotlight during a press conference, where questions about her past marriages put her under immense scrutiny. As tensions escalate, Anuj, portrayed by Gaurav Khanna, is seen fuming with anger at the reporters' insensitive inquiries.

Advertisement

The promo’s caption reads, “Aakhir aisi kaunsi galati huyi hai Anupama se, jiski wajah se usey iss musibat ka saamna karna pad raha hai? Dekhiye, #Anupama, iss Somvaar se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @gauravkhannaofficial @madalsasharma @kedaraashish @nidz_20 @nishisaxenaa @aurrabhatnagarbadoni @kunwar08 kandpalsukirti @chandnibhagwanani.

More about Anupamaa

Currently, the show portrays Anupama striving to maintain a balance between her personal and professional spheres. At Anuj's behest, she tends to Aadhya’s health while simultaneously preparing for her culinary competition. Anupama is also gradually rebuilding her relationship with both Aadhya and Anuj. Vanraj gears up for Dimpy’s wedding to Titu.

For those unaware, Anupamaa, which premiered in July 2020, is an adaptation of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under their banner Director’s Kut Productions, the daily soap airs from Monday to Sunday at 10:00 PM on StarPlus and is available for streaming anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal talks about harrowing experience of anxiety; 'Sabse bada darr yahi lagta...'