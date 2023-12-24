Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama loses her passport and money in robbery; how will she survive in America now?

Anupamaa is entertaining the viewers with its captivating developments in the storyline. The show, which is high on the drama quotient, is currently depicting Anupama’s story after a leap of five years. After separating from the Kapadias and the Shahs, Anupama has decided to carve her destiny and fulfill her dreams of becoming a chef. To give herself a chance, she has moved to America with a work permit. However, things aren’t easy for Anupama. As soon as she lands in the new country, she starts facing difficult situations. In the latest turn of events, Anupama lost all her belongings in a street robbery.

Anupama is helpless after losing all her belongings

In tonight's episode, Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly is shown roaming the streets of America in search of a place to stay. Some robbers eye her. One of them comes to Anupama and asks if she needs a budget-friendly hotel. She acknowledges him but emphasizes that he does not have much money. The robber confirms that it's indeed a cheap hotel. He then takes Anupama to a location that is within a 5 minute walking distance. They head to a narrow lane. Anupama questions him about why he is taking the main road. He tells her that it's a shortcut and asks to take her luggage. Anupama hesitates a bit but then gives her bag to him. The robber takes Anupama to an isolated place, where his accomplices are waiting for him.

The goons threaten Anupama and demand money from her. When she says that she doesn’t have any money, they try to snatch away her handbag and luggage. Anupama fights with them bravely but they overpower her and take away all her belongings before fleeing. Anupama screams for help but no one comes to her rescue. She starts crying as her passport and money are in the bag that the robbers took away.

Here’s a glimpse into the forthcoming track of Anupamaa:

In the later part of the episode, another thief tries to approach Anupama and snatch away her gold chain. However, she runs away and settles down near a shop. In the morning, Anupama comes into conflict with an American lady.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the police catch sight of Anupama. A female officer approaches her and requests that she provide an identity card. Anupama says that her ID has been stolen. The police ordered her to accompany them.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in prominent roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

