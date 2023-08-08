Anupamaa Promo: Anupama slaps Dimpy; takes a BIG decision against Samar and her

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been ruling the TRP charts owing to its captivating storyline and interesting twists and turns. Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles, this daily soap has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. At present, the plot revolves around Ankush's second marriage and his son Romil. We have also seen the Shah family celebrating Kavya's baby shower and Barkha's emotional breakdown. Amidst this, a new twist is about to happen in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's new Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) complaining about the Shah family to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and saying that everyone has a double face including Maa and Bapuji. This leaves Anupamaa angry and she then slaps Dimpy. Anupamaa tells Dimpy and Samar (Sagar Parekh) to get out of the house. Dimpy tells Anupamaa that she will live in the Shah house only but live separately. Anupamaa then takes the decision of separating Dimpy and Samar from the Shah family.

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Samar aur Dimpy ko unki galtiyon ka ehsaas dilaane, Anupama ne di hai ghar ke batwaare ko manzoori. Kaisa hoga parivaar par iss faisle ka asar? Dekhte rahiye, #Anupama, Iss Shukrvaar aur Shanivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, it's said that Vanraj will make a big decision and agree to welcome Kavya's child into their family to make everyone happy. On the other hand, Malti Devi will return once again to create problems for Anupamaa's happiness. She will meet Choti Anu and try to make her angry with Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa won't let any harm come to her children. She will stand up to Malti Devi and give her a lesson.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa started airing on July 13, 2020. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

