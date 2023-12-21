Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama steps foot in America with her work permit; set to face new challenges

Anupamaa has been keeping the viewers hooked to their screens with its new storyline post a leap of five years. In another compelling development, Anupama will find herself in trouble after reaching America successfully. She will learn that the restaurant which employed her and gave her a work permit has been closed permanently by legal decree.

Anupama is disheartened after arriving in America

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, viewers witnessed a 5-year leap in the show. After severing all ties with the Shah family and the Kapadias, Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly begins living in solitude and running her own YouTube channel featuring cooking videos. She receives a surprise visit from Devika, who comes with a job opportunity for Anupama in America. With Devika’s offer, Anupama begins contemplating her decision to embrace freedom and fulfill her dreams.

In the recent episode, Anupama conquers all her fears and hesitations to make a decision for herself. Her mother comes in her dream and insists that she should achieve her goals in America. Anupama wakes up and decides to embark on a new journey leaving behind her family and old identity. She boards the flight to America and faces some issues with her seat belt. This makes the crew member upgrade Anupama to business class, where she encounters a man watching cooking videos of Joshiben, unaware of the fact that Anupama is Joshiben. In the last part of the episode, Anupama lands in America and sheds tears of joy.

Here’s a glimpse into the forthcoming track of Anupamaa:

In the next episode of Anupamaa, an emotional and hopeful Anupama exclaims ‘Namaste America’ on arriving in the country. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she reaches the restaurant with her work permit. Anupama discovers the workplace has been shut down due to legal reasons. This new obstacle shocks her and leaves her completely devastated.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in prominent roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

