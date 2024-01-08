Anupamaa PROMO: Anupamaa accepts Anuj’s wedding invitation with a heavy heart; Will this end their relationship forever?

With the new twist in plotline, Anupamaa is keeping the audiences hooked to their screens. The show, which has always been high on the drama quotient, is currently depicting Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly living in America. After separating from the Kapadias and the Shahs, Anupamaa has decided to prioritize her career and fulfill her dreams of becoming a chef. However, she has now crossed paths with her past, Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna.

Anupama heartbroken after hearing about Anuj’s wedding

In tonight's episode of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, Anupamaa comes out of the restaurant and recalls the peaceful moments inside and Yashpal's sudden request to leave her job. She feels lost outside and gets teary-eyed on realizing about the difference between the two worlds. A kind-hearted lady offers water, but a distraught Anupamaa requests her to leave. Vikram comes and offers as well as a phone to Anupamaa, promising to call her later. Yashpal sees a departing Anupamaa silently.

Anuj reveals Aadhya’s traumatic past accident to Shruti and shares with her the reason behind Aadhya getting continuous panic attacks. As Shruti tries to know about the history between Anupamaa, Choti, and himself, Anuj begins getting haunted by memories. He steps out and coincidentally comes across Anupamaa on the road.

Here’s a glimpse from Anupamaa’s current track:

Anuj gets emotional on seeing Anupamaa. He embraces her and tries to convey about the restlessness he has been suffering from after Anupamaa’s exit from his life. Anuj acknowledges that he tries hard but is unable to find happiness without her. Anupamaa says that their relationship was a burden for Anuj and she left him because she wanted to see him happy. Anuj tells Anupamaa about his marriage plans with Shruti. Despite the agony, Anupamaa agrees to attend the wedding, leaving Anuj emotionally devastated.

Meanwhile, Vanraj gets angry at Adhik's presence and lashes out at everyone for defending him. Baa reprimands Pakhi for her behavior and holds Anupamaa's absence as the main cause of their problems. However, Vanraj does not identify with Baa’s point of view and fumes after hearing Anupamaa’s name.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Yashpal's mother will come to know about Anupama’s departure. She will give an ultimatum to Yashpal to either bring her inside or face her leaving for Gurudwara.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly (as Anupamaa), Gaurav Khanna (as Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah) and Madalsa Sharma (Kavya Gandhi) in lead roles. The show airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus and digitally on Disney+Hotstar.

