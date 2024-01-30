Anupamaa is preparing for one of the most anticipated twists. Since she moved to America, she has been missing her daughter Choti Anu and her husband Anuj. When she met Aadhya, she didn't realize that she was actually her Choti. Aadhya has developed a grudge against Anupamaa and therefore changed her name. She has been making every effort to ensure that Anuj and Anupamaa do not cross paths.

In the upcoming episodes, Aadhya will reveal her identity to Anupamaa.

Aadhya asks Anupamaa to stay away from her and Anuj

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, Anu enters the restaurant and motivates everyone to start afresh as it had caught fire last week. She tells everyone that they can pick up the pieces and start the restaurant all over again. That's when Aadhya enters the place and tells Anupamaa that she is spoiling her family with her presence in their lives. She tells her that her father is all set to move on and get married and that she shouldn't interfere in their lives.

This is when Anu realizes that Aadhya is Choti Anu. She gets emotional and touches her cheeks lovingly, however, Aadhya shuns her, making her fall on a table. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) breaks down as she sees hatred in Aadhya's eyes for her.

Advertisement

Have a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa

Aadhya gets angry knowing about Anuj and Anupamaa meeting

In tonight's episode, the viewers will witness Aadhya going berserk as Anuj happily narrates about his meeting with Anupamaa. Aadhya, who doesn't want Anuj and Anupamaa to come close, gets miffed seeing Anuj's happiness on seeing Anupamaa. She throws things around in the room and asks Anuj to never meet Anupamaa. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is shocked to see Aadhya's angry avatar.

Why does Choti Anu hate Anupamaa?

Anuj's mother, Malti Devi, convinced Choti Anu that Anupamaa doesn't love her as much as her other children since they are her biological kids. She tells Choti that Anupamaa loves her less because she is an adopted child. Although Choti Anu shrugs off Malti's words, they still affect her. After an accident, Anupamaa saves Pari first, then Kinjal, and finally Choti Anu. This reinforces Malti Devi's words, and Choti starts to hate Anupamaa for putting her last in her priority list.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 30: Aadhya's emotional burst out leaves Anuj worried; Anupama breaks down