Anupamaa Promo: Anupamaa prioritizes her future, walks away from Anuj; Is it the end of their love story?

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on-screen and has been entertaining the audience since its inception. Its engaging twists and turns have hooked the attention of the viewers for a while now, Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles, the show has been receiving immense love from ardent viewers. Speaking about the current plot, it is seen that Anuj confesses everything to Anupamaa. He tells Anupamaa how Maaya was unwell and got panic attacks which scared Choti Anu, and thus he decided to stay in Mumbai. Despite solving their differences, Anupamaa tells Anuj that she has decided to go to America for 3 years.

Anupamaa's new promo:

The makers of Anupamaa often drop promos of the show and give their fans a hint about the upcoming twists. Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on its official Instagram handle and gave us a hint about the upcoming twist in the show. In this promo, we see Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa says, "Main khudse nafrat kar sakti hu, par Anuj se nahi, kabhi nahi. Phir bhi humare raaste ab ek nahi ho sakte." Will Anupamaa and Anuj overcome the obstacles and save their love, or will their relationship succumb to the pressures?

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Anuj ke saath rahi galat fehmiyaan mitakar apne sapne ki or badhegi Anupama. Ab kaisa hoga Anupama ka aage ka safar? Dekhiye, #Anupama, #JuneKaJunoon Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

