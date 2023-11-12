Anupamaa PROMO: Anupamaa to start new life in America; did she part ways with Anuj?

Makers of Anupamaa are set to introduce a shocking twist in the show. The show was dethroned from its number one spot a few weeks ago and last week, the show slipped down to the third spot now the makers are all set to introduce a dramatic turn in Anupamaa's tale which might ensure the show returns to it's top spot soon. As per the new twist, Anupamaa is set to shift abroad.

Anupamaa to leave India and settle abroad?

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, the homemaker will be seen leaving India and settling down in America. Anupamaa has always kept her family and husband as the top priority, however, as a result of an interesting turn of events, Anupamaa will be seen giving up all she adores and shifting to Ameria.

While it had been established that Anupamaa's dream has been to visit America and take her dance to the next level, the upcoming track of the show features Anupamaa working as a waitress in the country while she longs for the love of her family. The million-dollar question is has she parted ways from Anuj?

Have a look at the promo of Anupamaa



In the promo, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is seen walking on the streets of America, admiring the snowfall. She sees a ball and picks it up. Just then a young girl calls 'Mumma'. Anupamaa gets reminded to Choti Anu. She turns around to see a girl of the same age. Later, she is seen picking up empty mugs at a cafe where she works as a waitress.

With the looks of it, this new twist in Anupamaa can be associated with Choti Anu.

The current track of Anupamaa

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa decoding Malti Devi's tactic of creating a rift between her and Choti Anu. Anupamaa questions her for not informing her about Choti Anu's annual function. In a fit of rage, Malti Devi reveals the secret of Pakhi misusing Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) credit card.

Malti Devi asks Anupamaa to not act like a good mother when she has no idea about what her daughter Pakhi is up to.

