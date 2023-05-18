Anupamaa Promo: Anupamaa unhappy to see Anuj at Samar-Dimpy's wedding?

Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows airing on television screens and has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Speaking about the ongoing plot, Anupamaa took admission in dance guru Malti Dev's school and has even signed a contract with them to go to America for 3 years. Amidst this, Samar and Dimpy are all set to get married and Anuj also arrives at the wedding with Choti Anu and Maaya.

Anupamaa's new PROMO:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly-led show Anupamaa on its official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. In the new promo, we see Anupamaa is unhappy even though it is Samar and Dimpy's wedding. As she is not with Anuj but against Anuj this time. Will Anuj give an explanation to Anupamaa for not meeting her? Will Anupamaa forgive Anuj and decide to stay with him? It will be interesting to see what the makers have in store for the viewers.

Watch Anupamaa promo:

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ki zindagi mein aaya hai ek aisa dinn, jo usne kabhi socha bhi na tha! Agar aapne uski kahani ka ye mod nahin dekha... to phir kya dekha? Dekhiye,#Anupama ka #SpecialEpisode, kal raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

