Anupamaa Promo: Malti Devi slaps Anupamaa, throws a SHOCKING challenge to her

Anupamaa is a very popular TV show that has captivated audiences with its interesting story. It is produced by Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. Currently, the plot revolves around Anupamaa's plans to go to America to pursue her dreams. In a recent development, a character named Maaya dies while saving Anupamaa in an accident. This incident affects Choti Anu, who falls ill and wishes for her mother Anupamaa to be with her. However, Anuj decides not to inform Anupamaa about Choti Anu's condition. A new promo suggests that there might be a surprising twist coming up in Anupamaa.

Anupamaa's new Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus just released a new promo of the show Anupamaa featuring Rupali Ganguly. In the promo, Anupamaa returns home in tears and tells Anuj that she can't stay away from her daughter, Choti Anu. She apologizes to Malti Devi for not going to America. Malti Devi slaps Anupamaa and leaves everyone shocked including Anuj. It is seen Anuj tries to question Malti Devi as she slapped Anupamaa, but Anupamaa stops him. It is then seen that Malti Devi tells Anupamaa,"Ab baari meri hai, tumhari zindagi barbaad karne ki, ye mera challenge hai. (It's my turn now to ruin your life. This is my challenge to you)." After this, Anupamaa looks shocked and worried.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Maa ke roop mein, Anupama ne liya hai ek bada faisla. Magar kya uss faisle ke anjaam ka saamna kar paayegi khud Anupama?Dekhiye, #Anupama, aaj raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

