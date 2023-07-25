Anupamaa Promo: Rupali Ganguly's show drops MAJOR hint about unexpected twist; Watch

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on-screen and has been entertaining the audience since its inception. Its engaging twists and turns have hooked the attention of the viewers for a while now, Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles, the show has been receiving immense love from ardent viewers. With its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and relatable characters, Anupamaa has garnered widespread acclaim and a massive fan following. To increase the excitement and engagement level, the makers often release jaw-dropping promos.

Anupamaa's new Promo:

A few hours ago, Star Plus took to their official social media handle and shared a new promo of Rupali Gnaguly's show Anupamaa. The promo features Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) playing with her children, Samar (Sagar Parekh), Paritosh (Ashish Mehrotra), Pakhi (Muskaan Bamne), and Choti Anu (Asmi Deo). Suddenly, they disappear, and when Anupamaa takes off her blindfold, she can't find her kids. The photo frame of them falls and shatters. Anupamaa wakes up from her dream, and Anuj asks if she's okay. Anupamaa shares her unease, feeling that something bad is about to happen. The intriguing promo leaves fans speculating about the unexpected twist that awaits in the show.

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Jab ek Maa ko lagti hai uske bachchon par aanewaale khatre ki bhanak, tab kya duniya ki koi bhi taaqat rok paati hai uske qadam? Dehkiye, #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Fans React:

As soon as this promo was up on the internet, fans flooded the comment section of this post and expressed their excitement about the upcoming twist. One fan wrote, "An exciting but painful promo, to see children in trouble is painful for children, anudi stay strong" another fan commented, "Stay strong anupamaa, your children will be protected from danger" and so on the comments continued.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020. The show revolves around Anupamaa, a devoted housewife and mother, who selflessly dedicates her life to her family's happiness. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

