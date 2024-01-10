Anupamaa PROMO: Will Anuj change his decision of marrying Shruti after seeing Anupama in America?

Anupamaa is back in the race of ratings ever since the show took a five-year leap. With a new storyline, a new star cast, and new twists and turns, Anupamaa continues winning the hearts of the viewers. The makers never fail to surprise the audience by introducing unexpected plot twists. After the leap, the audience's favorite couple Anupama and Anuj (Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna) aka MaAn were shown busy in their respective lives by being unconnected to each other for five years.

Will Anuj change his decision of marrying Shruti?

Now, the makers of Anupamaa are all set to reunite MaAn in the upcoming episodes of the show. Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle giving a glimpse of their upcoming twists. In the promo, it is seen that Anuj prepares to start his new life with his fiance Shruti by asking her for marriage.

Meanwhile, Anupama is busy creating her own identity in America and is happy for the opportunity. And soon destiny plays the cupid. Anuj is shell-shocked to see Anupama in America and in a taxi. After seeing Anupama, will Anuj's decision of marrying Shruti change?

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Anuj ko uski nayi zindagi ke liye mil raha hai Shruti ka saath, lekin kya hoga jab wo America mein Anupama ko dekhega karte huye ek nayi shuruaat? Dekhiye, #Anupama mein #AdhuriSiMulaqaat, iss Guruvaar aur Shukravaar se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Upcoming twist in Anupamaa

A new twist is all set to happen in Anupamaa which might bring Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) together. In one of the promos, it was seen that Anuj runs behind Anupama's cab and meets with an accident. Now, as per the Times Now report, Anuj, who is in a state of shock after seeing Anupama, will follow her taxi by running on the road. Reportedly, Anuj will suffer a memory loss after the accident. He will forget about his daughter Aadhya and fiance Shruti but will remember Anupama.

Current storyline of Anupamaa

At present, it is seen that Anupama works at Yashpal's Indian restaurant Spice and Chutney in America. Anupama has formed a good bond with Shruti but doesn't know that she is Anuj's fiance. Anuj is planning to marry Shruti for the sake of Aadhya (Choti Anu). Aadhya discovers that Shruti's fired Joshi Ben is no one but Anupama. Aadhya hates Anupama and wants to keep Anuj and Anupama away.

