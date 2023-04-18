Anupamaa PROMO: Will Anuj give second chance to his marriage and get back with Anupamaa?

Anupamaa is one of the most successful shows airing on television screens and has hooked the audience's attention with its engaging content. The show is produced by ace producer Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Speaking about the ongoing plot, Anuj lives with Maaya so that he can be close to Choti Anu. However, Maaya and Barkha join hands to keep Anuj and Anupamaa away and both create more misunderstandings between them. Now the makers have released a new promo sharing a glimpse of the upcoming twist in Anupamaa. This promo drops a hunch that Anuj might reconsider getting back with Anupamaa and will leave Maaya's house.

Anupamaa's PROMO:

Star Plus shared a new promo of Rupali Ganguly-led show Anupamaa on its official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming twist in the show. As the promo starts, it is seen that Anuj is packing his things, and Choti Anu questions him, "Mummy se milne jaa rahe ho?" Choti Anu further says, "Tell mummy, I love you. Aapka wala nahi mera wala. Apna wala alag se bol dena" It is seen that Anuj leaves to meet Anupamaa. On the other hand, emotional Anupamaa tells her mother that she doesn't know what Anuj wants. It is seen that Anuj reaches Anupamaa's house and she is busy teaching dance to the kids. Anuj looks at Anupamaa standing outside her house and says, "Meri Anu." Anupamaa realizes Anuj is somewhere close to her and turns back to look at him. The promo ends here.

The caption of this promo read, "Door reh kar bhi Anuj aur Anupama ko ho raha hai ek-dooje ka ehsaas! Kya intezaar ki ye ghadiyaan khatam karengi inki dooriyaan? Iss #BumperApril mein dekhte rahiye, #Anupama, 21 April se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Watch the promo here-

This new promo hinting at Anupamaa and Anuj reuniting is a breath of fresh air for Anupamaa fans. It will be interesting to see whether Anuj and Anupamaa will get back together or if a new problem will move them apart again. These new special episodes of Anupamaa will start airing on April 21.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

