Anupamaa Promo: Will Anupamaa be able to fulfil her dance academy dream after Anuj leaves her? WATCH

Anupamaa is one of the most watched and top-rated shows on television screens presently. The show is produced by ace producer Rajan Shahi and stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. The show has been entertaining the audience since its inception and has left no stone unturned to serve unlimited entertainment. Its engaging storyline has hooked the audience to the show and is loved by a massive number of viewers. Speaking about the current storyline, the plot revolves around (Rupali Ganguly) Anupamaa and (Gaurav Khanna) Anuj's separation. In a new promo shared by the makers of the show, we can see Anupamma will finally fulfil her dance academy dream.

Anupamaa to start her own dance academy

In a new promo shared by the makers, we can see a shattered Anupamaa being consoled by her mother Shanta. She can be seen getting busy with her daily routine as she helps her mother in the tiffin business. In the next segment, we see Kanta showing Anupamaa the bright side of her life and then makes her emotional with her new dance academy. In the past episodes it was mentioned that Anupamaa will finally go to America for her US tours. As per the reports, she will become successful in her life due to her international dance shows. Well fans are super excited after the promo was shared by the makers and they just can’t wait for the story to unfold.

About Anupamaa:

Anupamaa premiered on 13 July 2020, along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa airs every day at 10 pm on Star Plus.

