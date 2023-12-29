Anupamaa PROMO: Will Choti Anu ever forgive Anupama and reunite her with Anuj?

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna recently saw witnessed its first leap of 5 years. After the leap, the viewers see how Anupama's life transformed completely as she is living in New York and is not connected to her family and Anuj. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and now shared a new show promo, giving a glimpse of the upcoming twist.

Choti Anu meets Anupama:

Just a few minutes back, Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupamaa on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Choti Anu bump into Anupama in New York as the latter decorates a Christmas tree. After seeing Anupama, Choti Anu recalls how Anupama left her in the car and how she blamed her for not loving her.

However, Anupama doesn't recognize Choti Anu as she is a grown-up teenager. Anupama asks Choti Anu is she's searching for someone. Choti Anu refuses saying that she doesn't like to talk to unknown people. Soon Choti Anu gets a call from Anuj. Choti Anu decides to stop Anuj from coming there as he will see Anupama. She informs him not to come there and tells him that she is coming to meet him. Anupama observes her from a distance.

Watch Anupamaa's new promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Anupama ke khilaaf Choti Anu ke mann mein abhi bhi hai gussa. Kya Anupama aur Anuj ke qareeb aane mein wo banegi rukawat? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #Anupama, iss Somvaar se, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Before the leap, it was seen that Malti Devi had manipulated Choti Anu against Anupama. To make matters worse, Choti Anu thought that Anupama left her in the car when they met with an accident. She misunderstands and starts to dislike Anupama and thus, she also changes her name to Aadhya, so that she is not reminded of Anupama's ignorant behavior and lack of love towards her.

About Rupali Ganguly's show:

The show's story has taken a drastic turn as Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) has landed in America. Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) is also in America and has developed business internationally over the span of four to five years. Actors like Aurra Bhatnagar has been roped in to play Choti Anu whereas Chandhini Bhagwanani is roped in to play Pakhi.

