Anupamaa: Renowned singer Kumar Sanu confirms his presence in Rupali Ganguly's show

Anupamaa is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on-screen and has been entertaining the audience since its inception. Its engaging twists and turns have hooked the attention of the viewers for a while now. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles, the show has been receiving immense love from ardent viewers. Speaking about the current plot, Anupamaa's son Samar essayed by Sagar Parekh is all set to get married. The upcoming episodes will focus on Samar Shah's marriage, but there's a surprise guest who will grace his wedding.

Kumar Sanu to be seen on Anupamaa

Speculation were doing the rounds since last week that a popular Bollywood actor will grace the show in the upcoming episodes. To everyone's surprise, legendary singer Kumar Sanu will be seen performing at Samar's wedding. Reportedly, the singer will churn out some of his iconic numbers. The viewers will witness Titli meeting Anupama along with Kumar Sanu. The singer opened up about his experience and said, "It was a great experience to be a part of Anupamaa. The concept is something different and I'm enjoying every moment. It was an amazing experience shooting with Neha Solanki and Rupali Ganguly. It feels overwhelming for the love and appreciation I have received for Dheere Dheere Se which has been recreated in the show Titli. Anupamaa is the most loved show and I am glad to have been a part of Anupamaa."

Take a look at this video Rupali Ganguly shared from Samar's wedding:

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi and is one of the most popular shows on television. It premiered in July 2020 and along with Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey, the show also stars Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant and others in pivotal roles. The show telecasts on StarPlus at 10 PM from Monday to Sunday.

