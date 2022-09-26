Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna deck up in ethnic outfits as they celebrate Navratri; PIC

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are presently a part of the top-rated daily soap Anupamaa. Rupali essays the main character Anupamaa whereas Gaurav plays Anuj in the show. The two enjoy a massive fan following owing to their on-screen chemistry and are lovingly addressed as MaAn by their ardent fans. Anupamaa is undoubtedly the most loved show and has hooked the attention of the audiences through its storyline.

Anupamaa's co-stars share an amazing camaraderie amongst themselves and often share pictures and videos with each other on their respective social media handles. Today, Gaurav Khanna shared a selfie with Rupali Ganguly on his Instagram handle. In this photo, the two are seen decked up in traditional outfits as they celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri. Sharing this picture, Gaurav wished the 'MaAn' family on the first day of Navratri and wrote, "MaAn day afterall. happy Navratri to all you lovely ppl out there.. may u all have a blessed time ahead.."