Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly bids farewell to onscreen son Sagar Parekh with long heartwarming note

Anupamaa is currently one of the most-watched shows on Indian television. Rajan Shahi's show enjoys a large viewership, which includes individuals of all ages. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name with Anupamaa. Other actors of the show are also equally popular among the viewers. Speaking about other actors, Sagar Parekh aka Samar is the son of Anupamaa. In an upcoming twist, viewers are already aware that his character's storyline is coming to an end.

Anupamaa bids farewell to Samar

Several promos already gave a hint that Sagar's character in Anupamaa is dying. Speculations among viewers are also high if the character will come to an end after dying in a car accident. Now, in a recent post on social media, Rupali Ganguly penned a heartwarming farewell note for his onscreen son, expressing her love and affection. Uploading a beautiful shot from the show where Anupamaa is seen planting a kiss on Samar's cheeks, she wrote in the caption, "Anupamaa and her Bakuda Samar …..one of the most beautiful mother son bond created on television….the very first relationship I connected to coz that was the very first promo I shot …Have loved this extremely detailed emotion of a mother with her favourite child .. a child who understands her , encourages her , gives her strength, holds her hand , treats her like a queen …. A son who is her world and for whom his mother is his world …This emotion was further amplified when Saagar came in as my Samar …."

Check out Rupali Ganguly's post here

Further, she also wrote, "Stepping into a well established character is no easy task … but the scenes we have done in the last few days have delightfully surprised me with the range and the emotions you have displayed as Samar…. An extremely intricate yet balanced performance in the kitchen scene totally floored me. It is heartbreaking and emotionally draining and exhausting as Anupamaa bids farewell to her precious child … but my genuine love for you as a person has made it so much more believable for me to do … Perhaps it’s the final farewell of Anupama to Samar ( or maybe not ) but this bond that we have been blessed with shall forever remain …thank you for being the beautiful soul that you are Sagar… Thank you for being Samar to my Anupamaa…Keep shinning always. Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 for this unparalleled bond of Anupamaa and her Bakudaa … forever grateful."

Sagar Parekh's reaction to Rupali Ganguly's comment

Reacting to Rupali Ganguly's post, Sagar Parekh wrote, "My heart is filled …I remember my first day on the set … where you welcomed me with a tight warm hug .. saying “welcome to Anupamaa child.!” and just after my first shot … which was a whole dance sequence i did notice you clapping and cheering for me..! That day itself a bond was created which in notime grew only stronger..! I have learnt so much from you and the whole team of Anupamaa is which ofc the BEST ..! And now i can definitely proudly say that i have learnt from the best..! Everyday stepping into the shoes of Samar i had this in mind that i am not gonna disappoint anyone…and make them believe that YES i am your Samar ..! Ofc my biggest challenge was to make you believe this..! And now all the praises coming from you and you being proud of me .. has made me believe in me even more ..! Thank you for everything..! Thank you for being you..! I love you…! @rupaliganguly Thank you for treating me like your own son ..! Samar is and will always be alive in the hearts of millions and most importantly in Anupamaa’s …God has been kind .. will be forever grateful… Thank you @rajan.shahi.543 sir for making me your Samar… so so so grateful to you million thanks would be less and thank you @directorskutproduction for making Anupamaa home away from home for me. Lots of love to the fans who accepted me with open arms..you guys literally turned my nightmare into a dream… love you all ..! PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI ..!"

Advertisement

Take a look at Sagar Parekh's comment here

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Aishwarya Sharma's affordable tie-dye dress is perfect for brunch date; check its cost