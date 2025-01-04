Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly releases statement on her exit rumors from Rajan Shahi's show; says 'My husband and I both believe...'

Anupamaa, the show, with its powerful storytelling and standout performances, has captured hearts and continues to set new benchmarks. Rumours have been doing rounds that due to the 15-year leap in the storyline, Rupali Ganguly's journey in the show might end. It was said that Rupali might take an exit from Rajan Shahi's produced show.

Now, Rupali Ganguly, who has been essaying the role of Anupama since the show's inception, refuted rumors of her exit from Anupamaa. She called out people for spreading false news and expressed her gratitude for the show.

Rupali mentioned, "What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband (Ashwin K Verma) and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me - the recognition, the platform, the position- I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime." The Anupamaa actress explained how she is emotionally connected to the show and called the show her "home" and the unit her "family."

Rupali added, "So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life. If Rajan Ji (Rajan Shahi) ever says that he doesn't need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in Anupamaa.’ I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave."

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress credited Anupamaa for her success and put an end to speculations of her exit by expressing her gratitude towards the show's producer. She shared that she will continue to work hard with dedication and hopes that Anupamaa goes on for years

Produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has not only achieved remarkable success over the years but also created an emotional bond with its audience. At present, the rank of the show has seen a major dip but it continues to entertain fans.

Starring Rupali Ganguly in lead role, Anupamaa also features Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and more in lead roles.

