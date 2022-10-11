Anupamaa: Shahs and Kapadias celebrate Rakhi’s birthday
Arya gives her toy to Toshu. Anupama tells Toshu to accept it and keep it with him for inspiration as he is going to fight the evil within himself and return with a victory. Vanraj says they fight Ravan within themselves each day and burn it each day. Toshu takes blessings and leaves. Rakhi reminds them that there is something else than Dussehra today. Anupama says it’s indeed a very special day.
Anuj wishes Rakhi happy birthday and the rest of them wish her as well. Rakhi cuts her birthday cake and serves everyone. Kinjal says they should make Rakhi’s birthday special. Rakhi suggests a girls' outing. Samar jokes men can enjoy themselves in the house now. Anuj says even the men will party at home. Pakhi lies so she doesn’t have to go with them and instead decides to spend time with Adhik. Baa insists on staying back with Pakhi.
Anupama convinces her to come along. Anupama asks Pakhi to not misuse her freedom. Pakhi agrees. Rakhi warns the men to not do anything extreme and informs them that she’ll keep all the women’s phones so they can enjoy themselves properly. Anuj asks her not to do that as he can’t stay without talking to Anu. Pakhi messages Adhik and asks him to meet her. Barkha and Ankush get invitations from Rakhi and Bapuji respectively about the parties. They decide to attend. Anuj tells Anupama he can’t stay without her for a day and she smiles shyly. Later, all the women get ready and leave for the party. Bapuji says he feels good seeing all four generations of women together. Vanraj pampers Arya before the ladies leave in the cab. Pakhi becomes happy thinking about spending time with Adhik.