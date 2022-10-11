Anupamaa: Shahs and Kapadias celebrate Rakhi’s birthday

Arya gives her toy to Toshu. Anupama tells Toshu to accept it and keep it with him for inspiration as he is going to fight the evil within himself and return with a victory. Vanraj says they fight Ravan within themselves each day and burn it each day. Toshu takes blessings and leaves. Rakhi reminds them that there is something else than Dussehra today. Anupama says it’s indeed a very special day.

Anuj wishes Rakhi happy birthday and the rest of them wish her as well. Rakhi cuts her birthday cake and serves everyone. Kinjal says they should make Rakhi’s birthday special. Rakhi suggests a girls' outing. Samar jokes men can enjoy themselves in the house now. Anuj says even the men will party at home. Pakhi lies so she doesn’t have to go with them and instead decides to spend time with Adhik. Baa insists on staying back with Pakhi.