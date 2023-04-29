Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj tries to assault Anupamaa; Kavya intervenes

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse

Anupamaa is an Indian Television show by Rajan Shahi that talks about a mid-aged woman restarting her life after finding out about her husband's extra-marital affair. With time, the show's track focussed on the issues a single woman has to deal with in the society, and how getting remarried in the late 40s is still frowned upon in the society. The lead actress Rupali Ganguly has impressed everyone with the portrayal of Anupamaa's character. Her zeal to break the stereotype and emerge victorious keeps the audience glued to the screens.

Anupamaa's backstory:

Anupamaa also features Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj Shah), Madalsa Sharma (Kavya), and Gaurav Khanna (Anuj Kapadia) in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Anupamaa remarries Anuj, who was in a one-sided love affair with her for the past 25 years. The audience loves their chemistry, and their separation track has got everyone worried.

Ongoing track in Anupamaa:

Baa and Vanraj are playing dirty tricks to get Anupamaa back permanently at the Shah house. The remaining family members are irked by Baa and Vanraj's actions as they disagree with their motives. Anuj, on the other hand, informs Vanraj that he is hopelessly in love with Anupamaa, will go to any extent to prove his love for her, and will always protect her from evil.

Baa and Vanraj get worried that Anuj might be a huge obstacle for them and they might fail in getting Anupamaa back to the Shah house. Anupamaa rejoices over the fact that Anuj is returning to her.

Vanraj is upset as his plan will take a setback and he shall once again, fail. Out of frustration, Vanraj will try to assault Anupamaa, and his current wife Kavya will intervene by slapping him.

Let's see how the family and Anuj react and what will be their next step. To know more about the show, stay tuned to this space.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

