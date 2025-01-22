Anupamaa SPOILER: Kotharis propose Prem and Raahi’s marriage; how will Anupama react?

Anupamaa, one of the most popular Indian television serials, has kept its viewers hooked with its emotional storylines and unexpected twists. The show, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, has remained a favorite despite a recent dip in TRP ratings. However, upcoming episodes promise to bring fresh drama and intrigue that might reclaim its spot at the top.

In the latest storyline, the introduction of Parag Kothari and his family has stirred up emotions and tension. Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) recently discovered that Prem (played by Shivam Khajuria) is not an orphan but comes from a wealthy and influential family. Parag Kothari’s earlier confrontation with Anupama saw him insulting her and flaunting his status. But in a surprising twist revealed in the new promo, Parag and his family appear at Anupama’s residence to apologize.

The Kotharis, led by Parag, his wife Khyati, and Moti Baa, bring a wedding proposal for their son Prem and Raahi (played by Adrija Roy). Their sudden change of heart shocks everyone, including Prem himself. While the gesture seems noble on the surface, both Anupamaa and Prem sense something isn’t quite right.

The promo hints at brewing tension as Anupama becomes skeptical of the Kotharis’ intentions. Prem’s reaction to his father’s unexpected behavior adds to the suspense. Viewers are left wondering if Anupama will support the marriage or take a stand against the Kotharis if their plan has ulterior motives.

As the drama unfolds, fans are eager to see if Anupama will be portrayed as a villain in Prem and Raahi’s love story or as a savior protecting her daughter from potential deceit. The upcoming episodes are poised to bring gripping twists that could shape the future of the characters and the storyline.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa has long been a frontrunner on the TRP charts, although it recently dropped to the fourth spot. With these fresh twists, the show is expected to regain its position and keep audiences eagerly tuning in.

