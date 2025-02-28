Anupamaa SPOILER: Moti Baa plans to use Rahi to influence Prem and advises Parag to do THIS

Anupamaa has been one of the most watched shows ever since it premiered. The maximum viewership of this show always made it rank in the top 5 on the TRP chart. At present, the track of Anupamaa revolves around the lives of Rahi and Prem's wedding. In the recent episode of the show, Rahi and Prem's haldi ceremony has begun. Now, in the wedding ritual, Prem decides to respect his parents' involvement in the rituals and allows them to perform their duties.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Prem (essayed by Shivam Khajuria) surprisingly allows his father, Parag and his stepmother, Khyati, to fulfill the ritual of putting a sehra (a forehead garland worn by the groom) on him. Parag and Khyati share a heartwarming moment as Prem has allowed them to perform parents their duties at his wedding.

After this emotional moment, Khyati expresses her confidence that Raahi's (essayed by Adrija Roy) entry will bring a positive change in Prem's life. On the other hand, Moti Baa and Parag are trying their best to stop Rahi and Prem from moving to Mumbai. As Prem and Rahi plan to pursue their studies in Mumbai after the wedding, Moti Baa has a plan to stop them. Moti Baa advises Parag to involve Rahi in their family business.

Moti Baa expresses her belief that Rahi has the potential to influence Prem. Moti Baa believes that because Prem will eventually be interested in the family business if Rahi is a part of it, he will forget his dream of pursuing a hotel management degree.

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, the Shah family and the Kothari family gather to celebrate Prem and Rahi's haldi ceremony. Dithcing the designer expensive lehenga sent by the Kotharis, Rahi chooses to wear a simple outfit designed by Pari. This leaves Moti Baa upset, and she lashes out at Rahi.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, Anupamaa also stars Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai, and others in pivotal roles.