Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly charges a WHOPPING amount as fees per episode and it will make your jaws drop

Anupamaa is one of the top shows on the India Television series currently and there are no second thoughts about it! The show portrayed the journey of a middle-aged woman, who is on a quest for creating her identity by going against her in-laws, children, and society. Essayed by Rupali Ganguly, the character Anupamaa has become a household name and receives immense love. It is her talent, love, and dedication towards her character that made Anupamaa one of the biggest hit daily soaps. Rupali's commendable acting prowess won the hearts of the audiences owing to which she gained immense popularity.

Rupali has been a part of Anupamma since its inception, and since then there has been no looking back for her. Portraying such a difficult character is not everyone's cup of tea, and Rupali excels in what she does without letting the audience's expectations down. Fans love to watch her on-screen and applaud her performance. According to Bollywood Life, Rupali has now become the highest-paid actress in the Indian television industry.

Rupali Ganguly fees per episode of Anupamaa:

Owing to her demand and acting skills, Rupali Ganguly reportedly charges a huge amount for each episode of Anupamaa. As per News 18 report, Rupali charges a whopping amount of Rs. 3 lahks as fees for each episode of Anupamaa. Yes, you read it right! A source close to the show told the publication that Rupali started with a fee of Rs. 1.5 lakh per day. This is the highest category, but she is also a senior actress. Now, she is earning Rs 3 lakh every day. Hence, it proves that Rupali is among the most bankable actresses in the showbiz world.

About Anupamaa:

The makers have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with their content. The show has been ranking at the top spot in the BARC TRP chart for a long time owing to its strong and relatable content. Along with Rupali, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more. The show airs on Star Plus every day at 10 PM.

Rupali Ganguly's professional life:

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

