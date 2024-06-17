Rupali Ganguly is known for her role as Anupama in the hit TV show, Anupamaa. She is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The 47-year-old TV star has received love and appreciation from the viewers for her performance.

The actress recently returned from her visit to Vaishno Devi Mata Mandir and was spotted at the airport where she addressed the recent terror attack in Jammu.

Rupali Ganguly addresses security concerns amidst recent terror attacks

Amid the bustling scene at the airport, the Anupamaa actress engaged with the paparazzi and addressed the issue of terror attacks in Jammu, highlighting the security measures in place at the shrine.

Rupali Ganguly said, “Vahan security poori hai and Shrine board is doing a fantastic job. Itni bheed ke baad poori security hai, this is very good. (There is complete security, and the Shrine board is doing a fantastic job. Despite such a large crowd, there is complete security, which is very good).”

Over the past few days, a series of terrorist attacks took place in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine individuals, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan, with seven security personnel and others sustaining injuries. There has been a notable increase in terrorist incidents in Jammu, particularly below the Pir Panjal range, in recent times.

On June 12, security forces in Kathua district shot dead two suspected Pakistani terrorists and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition from them.

More about Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly portrays the lead role as Anupama in the popular TV show Anupamaa, which began on July 13, 2020, and quickly gained a huge following due to its engaging storyline. The show also features Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, Madalsa Sharma, Vaquar Shaikh, and more talented actors.

Rupali Ganguly is also known for her advocacy against animal cruelty and has consistently promoted kindness towards animals. Recently, when co-actor Gaurav Khanna's wife made an unintentional mistake, Rupali stood by her, urging fans to be kind and avoid spreading negativity.

