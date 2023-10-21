Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's pays tribute to her beloved pet little Radhoo

Rupali Ganguly recently took to Instagram to share an emotional post, paying tribute to her cherished pet, Radhoo. The heartfelt post touched the hearts of her followers as Rupali opened up about the love and happiness Radha Ganguly brought into her family's life for 11 years.

A touching dedication to the most loved

In a heartfelt tribute, Rupali Ganguly drew parallels between the qualities of Maa Skandamata, who represents motherhood, compassion, and a heart full of love, and her beloved pet, Radha. Radha, or Little Radhoo, had been a source of unconditional love and joy in Rupali's life, mirroring the essence of these virtues.

Watch the post here:

A symbolic attire

Rupali is wearing a radiant mustard yellow traditional suit in the accompanying photos. She stands beside her family, including her son, husband, and mother-in-law, creating a poignant visual representation of the love.

The hardest goodbye one can ever say

Rupali Ganguly concluded her post with a touching farewell to her dear pet, who has crossed the rainbow bridge. She expressed her gratitude for the happiness and love Little Radhoo brought into their lives, and the indelible mark she left on their hearts. The loss of their baby girl will be felt forever, but the memories will continue to bring smiles.

The post was accompanied by a mention of Panchami and a reiteration of Maa Skandamata's qualities, underscoring the deep connection between motherhood and the love that their precious pet symbolised. Rupali thanked her family members, including Vijay Ganguly, Ganguli Rajani, and Lakshmi.

About Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly’s debut in the world of entertainment dates back to 1985 when she graced the screen in one of her father's films, Saaheb. Rupali Ganguly has since enjoyed an illustrious career, earning acclaim for her roles in popular television series such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjivani. Presently, she graces the small screen in the hit series Anupamaa , which airs from Monday to Friday.

