Anupamaa: Threat lurks around Anupama and Dimple as the goons get bail

Anupama decides to take Dimple to the dance academy and they visit the Shah house. Dimple goes and takes Baa’s blessings and tells she will stay with Anupama and Anuj as they are helping her and her own parents disowned her. Pakhi comes in. Dimple asks her if she is Anupama's daughter. Pakhi tells Dimple that she is Anupama's ex-daughter. The neighbours gather and tell Anupama she should care for her own daughter also. Anupama and Baa tell them not to interfere in their business.



Pakhi mocks Anupama



Anupama tells Pakhi that her actions got her kicked out and she should concentrate on her studies. She mentions how Dimple, even in her condition, wants to be self-dependent. Baa warns Anupama to stop supporting Dimple like this as her own daughters will feel insecure. Anupama tells her that Dimple is fighting for her rights and responsibilities so she should go and talk to Pakhi instead. Anupama goes to Pakhi's house. Pakhi taunts her saying Toshu and Samar's mom is here and calls her aunty. Anupama leaves Pakhi's favourite carrot cake at the door and leaves teary eyed.



The goons enter Anupama’s dance academy



The inspector tells Anuj the culprits are from influential families and are trying to use political powers to stay out of jail. He also tells him that he may get transferred and a new inspector supporting the boys will arrive. Anupama and Dimple are at the dance academy when the goons walk towards them. Dimple gets afraid. Anupama tells her Bapuji’s house is nearby and there is a crowd around them, so the goons can't do anything. Anuj gets a call from the inspector saying the goons got anticipatory bail. He rushes home and tells Ankush and Barkha also. He calls up Samar and tells him to go and check on Anupama and Dimple. The goons dance around Dimple and scare her.

