Anupamaa to Naagin 6: Check out the upcoming twits in these 5 popular shows

Indian TV shows have always been a source of entertainment for a long time now. The makers of our daily soaps leave no stone unturned to serve the high-octane drama to its dear viewers. Be it fictional or non-fictional, strong content always manages to grab eyeballs and keep the audiences hooked to it. Nowadays the audience is often on the edge of their seats and wants to everything about their favorite show. Speaking about the ongoing daily soaps, we bring you a list of the upcoming twists and turns that you can expect in your favorite shows.

Check out the upcoming twits in these 5 popular shows

Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi produced show Anupamaa has been ranking on the top spot in the TRP chart for a while now. The show has successfully dominated the first position owing to its engaging storyline. At present, the viewers are witnessing Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna) separation. This happens after Choti Anu decides to leave with Maya leaving them behind. Anuj leaves Kapadia mansion and blames Anupamaa for allowing Choti Anu to go. Shattered Anupamaa also leaves Kapadia mansion and while thinking about Anuj, we see a new mysterious helper emerging for her help. It will be interesting to see who is this well-wisher who comes for Anupamaa's rescue or whether it is Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) or Baa (Alpana Buch) from the Shah house.

Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role is another popular show. The makers often share promo of the upcoming episodes on their official Instagram handle. Now in a recent promo, we see a new Naagin will be making an entry into the show and fighting against Prathna (Tejasswi Prakash). This special episode will premiere on April 1 and April 2.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Now in the upcoming episodes of the show, the viewers will see high-octane drama. Dr. Satya will be interrogating Pakhi about her plans against Sai, where he tells Pakhi that she should be teaching Sai a lesson as she took everything from her and destroyed her family. Dr. Satya then questions Pakhi that is this is the reason she filed a case against Sai. Pakhi confesses that Sai destroyed her family and she wouldn’t spare her and will destroy Sai completely. However, in court, Pakhi will realize that Dr. Satya tricked her and made her confess her true intentions. Thus Pakhi would lose the case. Virat then will attempt to start afresh with Sai.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stars Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai in lead roles. The upcoming episode of Sony TV's popular serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will showcase interesting drama for loyal viewers. It seems Raghav is much upset with whatever happened to him for the second time. Raghav is innocent but he is blamed once again for misbehaving with a girl. This time Raghav is not going to take anything more when the media questions him a lot. Raghav decides to pack his stuff and walk away. Raghav gets support from Angad but Pihu does not want him to leave. However, this time Prachi supports Raghav and not Josh. It would be interesting to see what the viewers will get to see in the upcoming episodes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Jay Soni starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always entertained the viewers. The current track is about Abhir’s illness. After learning that Abhir has a hole in his heart, Akshara will not hesitate even for a minute to call Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will be devastated hearing this as he loves Abhir a lot. As per speculations, Abhinav will be insecure seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu getting closer. Abhinav will be ready to do anything to keep a distance between Akshara and Abhimanyu.

