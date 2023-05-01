Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Check out the upcoming twists in these 4 popular shows

Currently, we have numerous Indian TV shows that manage to grab our attention and have hooked us to their interesting plot. Each show has a unique concept and storyline, which unknowingly grabs the attention of the viewers. The makers and the team are on their toes to deliver the best content and do this by introducing amazing and unexpected twists and turns in the shows. We bring you a list of your favorite shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Pandya Store, and we are here to inform you about the upcoming shocking twists that you can expect in these shows in the forthcoming episodes.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa's separation and Dimple and Samar's marriage. According to the current storyline, Dimpy demands Anuj's presence at her marriage, and Samar and Shah family opposes it. Due to this, Samar decides to cancel his marriage with Dimpy. However, Anupamaa reaches Shah's house to convince them. Suddenly, Vanraj gets Anuj's call, where he informs everyone that he will return to Ahmedabad and resolve all his issues with Anupamaa. Anupama is delighted to hear the assurance from Anuj. Anuj happily tells that he loves Anupama more than himself and his life. Anupama is grateful to him.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, it will be seen that Anupamaa returns home to give the good news to Kanta and Bhavesh. On the other hand, Vanraj and Leela aren’t happy with Anuj and Anupama’s patch-up, just like Maya, who witnesses Anuj’s conversation and gets furious. Anuj tells Choti Anu that he is going back to Anupama. He thanks Choti Anu for clearing the misunderstanding and hugs her. Choti Anu wishes him all the best for his new beginning with Anupama. Anuj doesn’t want to upset Anupama once again. He packs his bags and gears up to leave at the earliest. He gathers the courage to face Anupama and apologize to her.

It will be seen that Kavya finds Vanraj upset after he realizes that Anuj is returning again. She will even taunt Vanraj that Anuj will take Anupamaa to the Kapadia mansion happily and even solve all the differences. This will leave Vanraj angry and he will tell her that Anuj didn’t come yet, he just said he will come and there is a big difference.

Whereas it will be seen that Maya will lose her calm after Anuj decides to get back with Anupamaa. She will apply sindoor (vermillion) to her hairline and even wear a mangalsutra in Anuj's name. She smiles in an evil way and decides not to let Anuj go back to Anupamaa. It will also be seen that Maya will use Choti Anu to convince Anuj to stay with her. It will be intriguing to see whether Anuj leaves to meet Anupamaa or decides to stay with Maya.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora, and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. Speaking about the current plot of the show, it is seen that Sai and Satya get married, and Virat is devastated after seeing their marriage. It was also seen that Virat was trying to convince Sai to marry him, and he was ready to divorce Patralekha. However, Sai declines his proposal in order to save his marriage with Patralekha and to see his son Vinayak happy. Sai has now married Satya.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it is seen that Bhavani can no longer see Virat in a devastated state and decides to bring Sai back to Chavan Niwas. In order to do this, Bhavani reveals the most shocking truth about her past which is related to Satya's mother Amba. Bhavani will reveal the illegitimate child of the Chavan family. Bhavani will then ask Satya and Sai to come and stay with them in Chavan niwas as they are part of the Chavan family. Amba and Bhavani's war of words will begin, while Bhavani is doing all this only to bring Sai closer to Virat and hatches a secret plan to reunite them.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Jay Soni starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always entertained the viewers. The current track revolves around Abhimanyu and Akshara's son Abhir's illness. Recently, it was seen that Abhimanyu discovers the truth about Abhir and wants to get his fatherly right on him. Akshara is adamant to take Abhir to the US for his treatment, but then Abhimanyu manipulates the situation by convincing the doctor to not take Abhir's case.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that Kairav ​​decides to send Abhir to a summer camp for 4 days. Akshara and Abhinav tell Kairav ​​that he has done a lot for Abhir. Kairav ​​says that he wants to do a lot for his nephew. Akshara refuses to go. Kairav ​​decides to tell Akshara that he knows the truth about Abhimanyu-Abhir's relationship. Muskaan interrupts Kairav ​​and tells Akshara that Abhir needs to stay away from pollution so she should take him to the summer camp. In the upcoming episode, Akshara will ask Abhimanyu to stop his madness for Abhir. Manjari will learn about Abhir's truth and will panic. Will Manjari make Akshara an accused again?

Check out the upcoming twist in Pandya Store:

Pandya Store is a multi-starrer show that features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Speaking about the ongoing storyline it is seen that the Pandya family is busy with Krish and Prerna's marriage. Krish and Prerna's sangeet ceremony is celebrated, and Shweta comes in the disguise of a mehndi artist. However, Shweta's plan fails after Dhara recognizes her.

In the upcoming episode of Pandya Store, it will be seen that Suman announces that Shivank will also get married in the same mandap with Krish and Prerna. Shweta is also ready with her cunning plan and will decide to switch the bride so that she can marry Krish and Shivank can marry Prerna. However, Dhara is ready to spoil Shweta's plan and she brings another couple into the resort so that she can make them sit in the wedding instead of Prena and Krish. Dhara also hires a priest who specifically orders the Pandya family not to see Krish and Prerna's faces as it will be bad for their future. It will be interesting to see whether Dhara will be able to stop Shweta's evil plan or not.

