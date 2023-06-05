Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Find out shocking twists in upcoming episodes of top shows

Indian television shows have become an integral part of our daily lives, offering a various range of entertainment to viewers. These shows have gained audiences with their exciting storylines, talented actors, and relatable characters. From family dramas to reality shows, the Indian television industry has something for everyone. Fans often eagerly wait for the upcoming twists in their favorite drama and are always on the edge of their seats to know more. Read on as we unveil the upcoming twists in your favorite shows that will leave you shocked.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, has undoubtedly been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television screens. Due to its engaging plot, Anupamaa has gained a massive number of followers since it started airing. Speaking about the current storyline, the show has been revolving around Samar and Dimpy's wedding. On the other hand, it is also seen that Anupamaa and Anuj have solved their differences but have mutually decided to focus on their destiny. Anupamaa will be flying to America for 3 years with her guru Malti Devi to fulfill her dream.

As per the upcoming twists in Anupamaa, it will be seen that Anupamaa will jet off to America for 3 years. Soon after Anupamaa's exit from the Shah house, the Shah family will witness many ups and downs. The show will reportedly take a 3-year leap, after which there would be many changes in the Shah house. It will be seen that after marriage, Dimpy would be taking control over Shah's house. On the other hand, Kinjal and Paritosh will get divorced and will be living in their own spaces.

However, it will be interesting to see how Anupamaa reacts to these changes after returning from America.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has successfully held the attention of viewers as one of the longest-running shows. With a dedicated fan following, the show receives immense love for its engaging storyline and talented cast. Featuring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Jay Soni, and Karishma Sawant in significant roles, the current plot focuses on the intense battle between Abhimanyu and Akshara for the custody of Abhir.

According to the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the storyline unfolds as Kairav, Muskan, and the entire Goenka family travel to Kasauli with the intention of persuading Abhinav. However, this time Abhinav is unwilling to listen. Nevertheless, Akshara steps in and helps Abhinav understand that Muskan and Kairav are deeply in love and wish to marry. Unfortunately, Abhinav holds a significant misunderstanding about Akshara, believing that she still harbors feelings for Abhimanyu. Consequently, he decides to part ways with Akshara.

However, it will be interesting to see how Akshara reacts to Abhinav's decision.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, has been another loved show on Indian Television screens. Speaking about the current plot, it is seen that Sai plans to get Amba (Satya's mother) and Vijendra (Satya's father) married. Sai's uncle Vijendra has brain tumor, and he might lose his memory after his surgery. Thus, she decides to get Amba and Vijendra married and requests Amba's sister Bhavani to attend her wedding.

As per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that Bhavani and the entire Chavan family come together to attend Amba and Vijendra's wedding. They shower the couple with blessings and joyfully bring Amba home with them. Meanwhile, Viju Kaka doesn't lose his memory and surgery turns out to be successful. After a long 20-year struggle, Satya finally reunites with his beloved family, experiencing true happiness once again. However, a parallel storyline unfolds as Virat, unable to imagine a life without Sai, makes the difficult decision to leave behind everything and everyone he knows.

Reportedly, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 20-year generation leap. After a generation leap, the show will likely revolve around Vinayak and Savi's life. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here:

Check out the upcoming twist in Imlie:

Imlie is one of the most popular shows airing on Television screens presently and has a huge number of viewers. The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in lead roles, and the audience loves their acting mettle. The makers of the show have kept the viewers hooked to the show owing to its engaging storyline. Speaking about the ongoing plot, it is seen that Atharva's family discovers that he is alive and also comes to know about his daughter Kairi. Everyone in the family thinks Kairi is Cheeni and Atharva's daughter.

As per the upcoming twist in Imlie, it will be seen that Atharva takes his police complaint against Imlie back as Kairi needs her. Atharva and Imlie share a moment of hatred where Imlie accuses Atharva of choosing Cheeni over her. Imlie even blames Atharva for always prioritizing someone over her. With Imlie and Atharva's constant fights, Devika is irritated with this and doesn't wish to lose her son Atharva now and thus snaps at

Imlie.

Devika now suggests that Atharva and Imlie should divorce each other and asks Cheeni to marry Atharva in front of her eyes. On the other hand, Rudra too takes charge to get Imlie married and convince her to marry Dhairya. It will be interesting to see what bigger twists await for the audience.

Watch Imlie's promo here:

