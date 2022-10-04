Anupamaa: Toshu is stopped from performing kanya pooja
Toshu is stopped from performing kanya pooja
Anuj and Anupama explain the importance of Ashtami and Kanya Pooja. Anu becomes happy. Anupama talks about female infanticide and preaches against it. Anuj reminds them that it’s time for the pooja and then they’ll visit the Shahs but asks Anupama to ensure that Toshu doesn’t come in front of them. Anupama asks him not to worry. Chanda and Sheela come and invite Anupama to be the chief guest for their charity event for girls’ education. Anupama and Anuj are delighted.
Anuj signs a cheque leaving Barkha and Ankush shocked. They thank them and are about to leave but Barkha stops and gives them gifts and asks them to expose the Shahs as they ill-treat Anupama. Baa conveys her happiness to Bapuji about the next day being Navami and a marriage alliance coming to see Samar. Pakhi is against this idea but Baa tells her she will do this even after 3 days if needed and asks Kinjal not to create havoc.
Rakhi asks Baa if she’s not ashamed to lie about things and get Samar married while Toshu’s marriage is on the verge of breaking. Baa tells that not all marriages are based on truth. Rakhi tells her to inform the families how Toshu tried to separate Arya from Kinjal so they’ll all be happy. Samar decides to not marry after seeing how things have turned out in the family. Vanraj assures him that his fate might be different. Samar tells he’s been through a breakup and fears he won’t live up to the expectations of his wife. Bapuji asks him if he will stop walking just because he witnesses an accident on the road. Rakhi tells the Shahs have been cursed regarding marriages so she agrees with Samar. Baa asks her not to brainwash Samar. Then, Kapadias and Shahs do Kanya Pooja. Anu stops Vanraj from touching her feet but he explains to her that this is the ritual and how important she is. Vanraj and Anupama stop Toshu from performing the pooja.