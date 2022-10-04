Anupamaa: Toshu is stopped from performing kanya pooja

Anuj and Anupama explain the importance of Ashtami and Kanya Pooja. Anu becomes happy. Anupama talks about female infanticide and preaches against it. Anuj reminds them that it’s time for the pooja and then they’ll visit the Shahs but asks Anupama to ensure that Toshu doesn’t come in front of them. Anupama asks him not to worry. Chanda and Sheela come and invite Anupama to be the chief guest for their charity event for girls’ education. Anupama and Anuj are delighted.

Anuj signs a cheque leaving Barkha and Ankush shocked. They thank them and are about to leave but Barkha stops and gives them gifts and asks them to expose the Shahs as they ill-treat Anupama. Baa conveys her happiness to Bapuji about the next day being Navami and a marriage alliance coming to see Samar. Pakhi is against this idea but Baa tells her she will do this even after 3 days if needed and asks Kinjal not to create havoc.