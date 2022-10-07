Anupamaa: Toshu kidnaps Arya; Anupama, Vanraj and Samar go in search of him

Anupama reads the note and learns that Toshu has kidnapped Arya and it states that he is taking her away as Kinjal kept her away from him and now he will do the same. Anupama rushes towards the exit and Vanraj, Samar and Dolly arrive there and she tells them about Toshu’s act. She suggests they should go check as he couldn’t have gone that far. Vanraj agrees. Toshu plays with Arya in the temple.

Anupama takes her car and Vanraj and Samar leave in another car to search for Toshu. Anupama calls and informs about Toshu kidnapping Arya and hopes he is found soon. Bapuji, Baa and Kinjal come back home and ask about Arya. Rakhi lies saying she’s with Neela but Neela passes by and Baa asks where’s Pari (Arya). Neela tells she’s not with her and Kinjal starts panicking. Anupama goes to the temple and prays to get ahold of Toshu.