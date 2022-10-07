Anupamaa: Toshu kidnaps Arya; Anupama, Vanraj and Samar go in search of him
Anupama reads the note and learns that Toshu has kidnapped Arya and it states that he is taking her away as Kinjal kept her away from him and now he will do the same. Anupama rushes towards the exit and Vanraj, Samar and Dolly arrive there and she tells them about Toshu’s act. She suggests they should go check as he couldn’t have gone that far. Vanraj agrees. Toshu plays with Arya in the temple.
Anupama takes her car and Vanraj and Samar leave in another car to search for Toshu. Anupama calls and informs about Toshu kidnapping Arya and hopes he is found soon. Bapuji, Baa and Kinjal come back home and ask about Arya. Rakhi lies saying she’s with Neela but Neela passes by and Baa asks where’s Pari (Arya). Neela tells she’s not with her and Kinjal starts panicking. Anupama goes to the temple and prays to get ahold of Toshu.
She notices Arya’s toy and texts Samar saying Toshu is around the temple and asks him to come there. Kinjal cries learning about Toshu kidnapping Arya and gets scared. Baa assures her that Toshu will not harm Kinjal and Kinjal yells at Rakhi for not keeping an eye on Arya and calls Anupama and cries. Anupama consoles her. Samar asks Vanraj not to worry and Vanraj says he’s unable to face Toshu. Kinjal starts crying and Kavya in vexation reminds everyone how low Toshu has stooped. Baa tries to defend Toshu but Rakhi gets angry and asks her how could she defend him even after everything that he did. Anupama notices Toshu in the park with Arya and hides thinking he might run away so she takes her steps carefully. Baa blames everyone for making Toshu stoop so low and defends him. Anupama tries to sneak behind Toshu but Samar and Vanraj reach the temple and call Anupama. Toshu gets startled and turns back and gets shocked seeing Anupama.
