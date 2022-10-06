Anupamaa : Toshu tries to forcibly dance with Kinjal
Baa goes to the stage to receive her award from Anuj and Anupama. The host asks Baa to speak a few words and Baa thanks Anupama for being a daughter and helping them whenever they were in need, but then Sheela and Chanda ask her not to lie as they’re aware of her hatred towards Anupama. Baa warns her not to speak a word against her but then they continue saying that they know that Toshu is also doing the same with Kinjal as Vanraj did with Anupama.
Vanraj asks them not to get involved in their family issues as they’ll sort it out themselves. Bapuji tells that the occasion isn’t for fighting but to enjoy with families. Samar and Pakhi start arguing with the women but Anupama stops them by asking which house does not have any problem. She informs how there are issues in every household but now they should continue the event and Anuj agrees.
‘Mor Bani Thangat Kare’ plays to which Anupama dances, leaving everyone in awe. Anuj announces that it’s time for something special and then starts dancing on Dholida. The others are asked to dance as well and they start dancing in pairs. Kinjal looks on and is ready to leave but Toshu comes and starts dancing with Kinjal forcibly. She gets angry and tries to leave but he holds her hand and dances with her. Anupama after noticing this goes to Toshu challenges him to a face-off and defeats him in the end. She drags him away and warns him to stay away from Kinjal. Vanraj also warns him to behave or else he will be kicked out of the house. Toshu decides to not give up. Vanraj gets angry looking at Pakhi and Adhik together. Adhik asks Pakhi to kiss him and drags her away. Vanraj follows them but is surprised to see no one and then notices them back on the dance floor. Anupama is shocked to see Arya missing from the cradle and finds a note in it.
