Anupamaa : Toshu tries to forcibly dance with Kinjal

Baa goes to the stage to receive her award from Anuj and Anupama. The host asks Baa to speak a few words and Baa thanks Anupama for being a daughter and helping them whenever they were in need, but then Sheela and Chanda ask her not to lie as they’re aware of her hatred towards Anupama. Baa warns her not to speak a word against her but then they continue saying that they know that Toshu is also doing the same with Kinjal as Vanraj did with Anupama.

Vanraj asks them not to get involved in their family issues as they’ll sort it out themselves. Bapuji tells that the occasion isn’t for fighting but to enjoy with families. Samar and Pakhi start arguing with the women but Anupama stops them by asking which house does not have any problem. She informs how there are issues in every household but now they should continue the event and Anuj agrees.