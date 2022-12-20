Anupamaa: Vanraj abandons Pakhi; latter shocked by his actions

Adhik tells Pakhi that he needs some more time to think rationally. Anuj tells Adhik to sit in the car. Pakhi stands alone and cries. Anupama feels sad for her. Vanraj and Baa also leave Pakhi alone. Anuj consoles Anupama. She prays for Pakhi and thinks that she can't leave her daughter alone. Kinjal and Toshu ask why Pakhi is standing on the road alone. Samar tells them that she's not responding. Baa scolds Vanraj for fulfilling all of Pakhi's demands. Anuj tells Anupama not to worry about Pakhi and that parents want the best for their children but sometimes it doesn't happen.

Anupama tells him that it will take time to heal. Vanraj tells Kavya Anupama did right by kicking Pakhi out. Pakhi overhears this and gets shocked. Anupama tells Anuj that she's scared whatever happened to her in the past will happen again. Pakhi asks Vanraj if Anupama is right and she is wrong. He sarcastically says no one other than Pakhi is correct. Vanraj tells Pakhi to leave as he wants to see who else will bear her. She gets shocked by his words.

Barkha talks to Anupama

Anupama feels bad for leaving Pakhi alone there but then Anuj consoles her. She decides to devote her time to Anuj, keeping in mind their reverent fight and thinks that’s he needs to be there for Anu as well. Kinjal asks Vanraj what did he decide for Pakhi. Vanraj gets angry at Pakhi for saying he broke their marriage. He tells her that he is helpless and will never interfere in Pakhi's business as he tried and everything got ruined. Barkha thinks this is a good time to bring up what she wanted and then goes and talks to Anupama about Adhik and Pakhi's divorce. Anupama gets shocked.



