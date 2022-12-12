Anupamaa: Vanraj blames Adhik for hurting Pakhi

Vanraj gets possessive of Pakhi and yells at Adhik claiming that he pushed his daughter. Anupama says Adhik wouldn’t do that. Ankush says they should speak peacefully. Vanraj continues yelling and Ankush tells him that he should learn how to speak peacefully as it might help. Vanraj and Ankush get physical and Anuj stops them and questions Adhik if he really pushed Pakhi.

Vanraj explains what he saw and then Adhik tells him what really happened but the former doesn’t trust the latter. Barkha tells them to talk peacefully. Ankush and Vanraj get into a fight again and Anuj stops them yet again. Adhik declares that he didn’t hurt Pakhi and wouldn’t even think of doing anything like that as he loves her immensely.

Pakhi and Adhik miss each other

Anupama asks Vanraj why’s he questioning Adhik’s morality when he was the one who abandoned his daughter and his son-in-law took care of him and states that he’s not solving the issue but igniting the fire between them more. Vanraj tells Adhik that he will only let Pakhi near him if he promises to keep her happy and walks away. Ashok starts crying and Barkha and Ankush take him to the room. Anuj and Anupama worry about each other other. Anupama worries about Anuj’s health. Kavya questions Pakhi if she’s happy after involving her father. Vanraj returns back home and Pakhi informs that she reacted to Adhik in anger. Kinjal questions why didn’t she inform this earlier. Baa says it is Pakhi’s mistake this time. Pakhi and Adhik miss each other and cry. Next day, Pakhi meets Anuj and asks why did he want to meet her. Anuj says he’s talking to her as her friend and tells if she didn’t want her family to know about her relationship with Adhik before because of their reaction, then questions why she's dragging them into fights now.

Also read: Adhik yells at Pakhi; Vanraj confronts him