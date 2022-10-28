Anupamaa: Vanraj decides to send Pakhi to another city
Baa says even the neighbours would have come but Anupama did not turn up. Kavya defends Anupama but Baa asks her not to. Anupama comes and asks what happened. Baa yells at Anupama for being irresponsible towards Pakhi. Vanraj informs her that Barkha came to their house and told her what Adhik and her’s intentions were.
Baa asks Anupama why did she hide this. Anupama says she didn’t hide it, she says that she didn’t want to bring it up before Diwali and Adhik had confessed the same to Anuj before. Vanraj says he was worried for Pakhi and wanted to talk to her regarding this and hence he has decided to send Pakhi away from the city.
Pakhi overhears this and gets shocked. Anupama tells them that they should focus on Diwali first and then they can figure things out. Anuj gets furious at Barkha for talking to the Shahs about Adhik. He asks her why was she so impatient that she didn’t even wait till Diwali got over. She declares that she’s sure Adhik doesn’t love Pakhi and that’s why she spoke to them all with good intentions. Adhik gets annoyed. Anupama informs Kapadias that Vanraj has decided to send Pakhi to another city. Adhik pleads Anuj to do something about this. He replies that he can’t as Vanraj and Anupama are the parents. Anupama says they should all enjoy Diwali. Later, Pakhi does the rangoli and the Diwali preparations start. On the other hand, Anupama draws the rangoli and Anuj flirts with her. She blushes and then Anu excitedly wishes everyone a happy Diwali. Anuj and Anupama go to their office and distribute sweets and declare a holiday on the occasion of Diwali. Vanraj and Bapuji go and give the sweets to the guard and maids and thank them for their hard work towards them and talk about the importance of people who help us indirectly all the time. Samar asks Pakhi to come out of the room but she doesn’t answer.
