Anupamaa: Vanraj decides to send Pakhi to another city

Baa says even the neighbours would have come but Anupama did not turn up. Kavya defends Anupama but Baa asks her not to. Anupama comes and asks what happened. Baa yells at Anupama for being irresponsible towards Pakhi. Vanraj informs her that Barkha came to their house and told her what Adhik and her’s intentions were.

Baa asks Anupama why did she hide this. Anupama says she didn’t hide it, she says that she didn’t want to bring it up before Diwali and Adhik had confessed the same to Anuj before. Vanraj says he was worried for Pakhi and wanted to talk to her regarding this and hence he has decided to send Pakhi away from the city.