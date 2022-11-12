Anupamaa: Vanraj is about to leave the house; Pakhi sings to stop him

Anu teaches dance to Kapadias. Anupama is happy to see her do that. Barkha comments that the choreography isn’t that great. Anupama reminds her that this is not a competition and then informs her that they should go to Shah house. Barkha says she’ll stay back and take care of other things that are needed in the house. Others leave. At the Shah house, the alarm rings and Kinjal wakes up and gets worried for Arya, only to find her being comforted by Toshu. He apologises to her for entering her room without her permission.

Pakhi slips and falls and Vanraj rushes to care for her. She holds his feet and asks him to forgive her but he denies and walks away. She sits crying when Toshu and Samar come to cheer her up. Vanraj smiles looking at them and Kavya smiles looking at him. The brothers lift Pakhi and everyone dances around her. The Kapadias reach and Baa asks Anupama to convince Vanraj. Anupama asks how many times should she. Anuj goes to Vanraj and he asks if he came to convince him. Anuj gives him a file and asks him to go to Mumbai for some work so that way he can miss the functions as well and leaves the room. Baa asks him if he wants to send him away and Anuj explains to her what reverse psychology is.

Vanraj gets emotional

Pakhi calls Adhik but he says he’ll come after his meeting. Barkha calls Pakhi and the latter informs her why she’s upset. Barkha informs her that Adhik was sent even though there were a lot of employees present. Vanraj comes with his bag and announces that he’s leaving for Mumbai and starts walking. He stops when Pakhi sings a song for him. He gets emotional. Anupama reminds him how he was happy when Pakhi was born and re-ignites the memories. Pakhi says she’s a disgrace to him but he’s the best father. He hugs her and expresses his love for her.

