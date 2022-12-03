Anupamaa: Vanraj is against Anupama supporting Dimple

The goons threaten Dimple saying she escaped them at the police station, now how will she escape from here. The goon asks her if she is not afraid of death. Anupama tells them she is but living in fear is worse. Anuj rushes towards Anupama and Dimple but his car gets stuck in traffic. The goons threaten them to take back the case or they will kill them and drive away. Dimple gets a panic attack. Anuj comes there, the goons notice him and laugh at him.

He warns them that he can finish them there but he will let the law punish them. Anupama and Dimple reach the Shah house. Samar and the others help her in. Baa notices Samar holding Dimple's hand. A doctor comes and checks on Dimple. Pakhi tells Baa that Dimple is welcomed both in the Shah and Kapadia house but their own daughter is kicked out. Baa thinks Anupama will turn her own children into enemies. Anuj tells them the goons tried to threaten them. Anupama tells Samar to go check on Pakhi also.