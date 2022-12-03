Anupamaa: Vanraj is against Anupama supporting Dimple
Vanraj asks Anupama to break ties with the Shahs if she continues supporting Dimple
The goons threaten Dimple saying she escaped them at the police station, now how will she escape from here. The goon asks her if she is not afraid of death. Anupama tells them she is but living in fear is worse. Anuj rushes towards Anupama and Dimple but his car gets stuck in traffic. The goons threaten them to take back the case or they will kill them and drive away. Dimple gets a panic attack. Anuj comes there, the goons notice him and laugh at him.
He warns them that he can finish them there but he will let the law punish them. Anupama and Dimple reach the Shah house. Samar and the others help her in. Baa notices Samar holding Dimple's hand. A doctor comes and checks on Dimple. Pakhi tells Baa that Dimple is welcomed both in the Shah and Kapadia house but their own daughter is kicked out. Baa thinks Anupama will turn her own children into enemies. Anuj tells them the goons tried to threaten them. Anupama tells Samar to go check on Pakhi also.
Baa asks her if she was worried about her family members then why did she take such an extreme step. Vanraj visits Pakhi. She emotionally blackmails him saying what if the goons attack her to take revenge. He takes her home. Anupama hugs her. Pakhi tells Anupama not to worry about her but worry about other’s daughters. The inspector calls Anuj and tells him that they are checking cctv of the surroundings. Baa yells saying the goons can always get bail and that Anupama brought trouble on them. Vanraj tells Anupama that her decision has put his whole family in trouble and that she should end this right there. He tells her that Anuj and Anupama's family shall not enter the Shah house.
