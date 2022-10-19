Anupamaa: Vanraj learns about Pakhi and Adhik’s affair which leaves him fuming
Vanraj questions Anupama and Kavya regarding Baa’s health and they both stand mum. Anupama asks him not to do this right now as they need to handle Bapuji as well as he’s feeling too low. Bapuji cries looking at Baa and asks her to wake up as he cannot live without her. Vanraj says he will ask Baa what happened to her. Kavya and Anupama get shocked. Kavya requests Anupama to do something.
Anuj calls Anupama and informs her that he’s aware of what happened and tells he’s coming to the Shah house soon. She asks him not to as she got everything handled. He states that she has always been with him, so even he wants to be there next to her. She thanks him for being so supportive. Baa gains consciousness and calls Vanraj. He checks her BP and asks what happened to her. She looks at Pakhi and cries stating that Pakhi ruined their family’s dignity. The Kapadias also arrive and Kavya reveals that Pakhi and Adhik were in the same room. Vanraj gets shocked.
Barkha declares that she’ll send Adhik to US and Vanraj yells at Pakhi for betraying his trust. He asks Anupama when did their children grow up and start lying to them as even Toshu did the same. He asks Pakhi if she learned how to lie from Toshu. Pakhi mentions that she did lie to him and go to meet Adhik but never betrayed him by doing anything wrong and she confesses that she loves Adhik and wants to marry him only. Vanraj says he won’t spare Adhik. Ankush points out that both of them are at fault. Anupama also agrees and says both should be punished. Baa says there’s nothing left, so it’s better to get them married.
