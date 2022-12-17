Anupamaa: Vanraj scolds Pakhi for threatening Adhik

Pakhi opens the door to find her whole family and Adhik worried. Adhik tells her they were worried for her when she was listening to music. Barkha and Ankush scold her for sending suicidal message while she was listening to music. Vanraj asks her if she spoke about suicide in her voice note. She gets angry on Adhik for making everyone listen to their personal message. Vanraj supports Adhik and scolds Pakhi. Anuj feels hungry. Dimple tells him she will prepare something for him.

She also informs him Adhik, Ankush and Barkha went out and it looked like a serious issue. She tells that Samar didn't come to pick her from the academy as well. Pakhi adamantly says that what she did was right and scolds Adhik again. Barkha tells her that her message could’ve put Adhik in trouble. Kavya supports her. Baa reminds Kavya what she did. Kavya tells her she realized her mistake and that's why she knows what Pakhi did. Pakhi and Adhik continue to argue. Bapuji shouts at them to stop. Kavya tries to calm him down.

Anuj enters the house

Baa tells Samar to call Anupama to handle the issue. Samar questions why. Baa and Vanraj tell them it is Anupama's responsibility. Anuj comes there and tells them Anupama won't come. Vanraj tells him Pakhi is Anupama's daughter. Anuj tells him Anupama is his wife and won't come. He tells Vanraj how worried everyone was after Pakhi's message and that she was wrong. Vanraj reminds him how Barkha, Ankush and Adhik tried to steal his company. Anuj then reminds him how Pakhi and Barkha stole lakhs from him and tells him not to get into all of this. They keep arguing. Anuj finally tells him it's enough and that it's time to draw a line.

Also read: Pakhi threatens Adhik